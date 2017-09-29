Pleasant kick-start to the weekend but changes are on the way

Our pleasant stretch of weather isn't over just yet but some changes are arriving as we head into this weekend. A weak cold front is bringing just a few more clouds to the area along with slightly cooler conditions, compared to our Thursday. Highs will be topping out in the lower 70s later on today under mainly sunny skies. Clouds continue to build in heading into the day tomorrow as our next front starts to approach. This will give us the possibility of a few showers throughout the day with rain chances continuing to heighten as we step into Sunday.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely on Sunday as the boundary progresses in. This front then looks to stall across the region allowing our pattern to become rather unsettled and active through next week. We'll see a chance for showers Monday all the way through next Friday as moisture continues to work into Upper Midwest. Temperatures will be held down to the clouds most of the week with near average highs expected. We'll have an influence of southerly flow mid-week though which will help us climb back into the upper 70s before we cool back down during the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer