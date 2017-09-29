Miracle Riders set to return from their journey to raise money for CMN

Officials with UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network, patients, families, donors, and sponsors will welcome home the Miracle Riders from their 2017 journey.

The Miracle Riders will be back in Siouxland on their motorcycles Friday night at 6 p.m.

The welcome home party will be held at Firehoure Bar at 1211 5th Street in Sioux City.

Attendees can make a donation to CMN, buy merchandise and there will be a raffle.

Officials said the Miracle Riders are returning after traveling nearly 5,000 miles along Route 66 to raise $50,000 to purchase a Cub Crib and a Vein Viewer for the hospital's pediatric unit.