Weekend changes coming our way

Today made it a trifecta of perfect weather in Siouxland with highs in the 70s for the third straight day.

This consistent pattern we've enjoyed this week is about to change. We'll see an increase in our clouds through the night.

By Saturday, that gives us a slight chance of some isolated showers.

Those rain chances get better by Saturday night as we enter a pretty active weather pattern.

That means Sunday will bring with it a good chance of showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms.

We'll also see quite a bit of wind over the weekend with gusts possibly going over 30 miles per hour on Sunday.

We'll then see decent chances of on and off rain showers from Monday through Thursday with highs hovering around 70 degrees.

The weather pattern should settle down some toward the end of the week meaning a dry Friday is expected at this point.