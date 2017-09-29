Privatization possible for Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

Who will manage the day-to-day operations of the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events?



It's a question that remains in the air tonight, as some officials have yet to give their full recommendation.



The process began with a study on how to improve operations for the facilities.



The city has narrowed it down to two options: continuing with their current setup, or privatizing with the Pennsylvania company Spectra.



Spectra presented their ideas to the Event Facilities Advisory Board last week.



Spectra says their experience with managing other venues will help bring more events to Sioux City.



The added revenue will offset subsidy costs for the city.



Earlier this week the Events and Facilities Department for Sioux City presented their future plans.



The Board for the Orpheum has already declared their support for private management.



"I think we looked at it as a positive scenario for all the great employees that are part of EFAB and part of the Orpheum to be able to take advantage of an organization that has a lot more depth especially above what's provided locally to provide great resources to all the folks here." said Dave Bernstein, Orpheum Board Member.



However, the Event Facilities Advisory Board has not yet given their recommendation.



One of the board members says he has concerns about whether money would actually be saved by privatizing.



"Is there something wrong with what we're doing right now that we think this outside company can fix or are there things that we're doing right now that we could improve on using our existing staff? They've promised a lot of things in their proposal and I'm just not sure that I'm convinced that they can actually deliver what they've promised." said Dave Madsen, Event Facilities Advisory Board Member.



Madsen says the Event Facilities Advisory Board will present their recommendations at a vote before the public next week.



The city council will use those recommendations to make a final decision on the matter.