NFL lightning delay - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NFL lightning delay

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bear-Packers Game Bear-Packers Game
(NBC News) -

NFL players are tough, but sometimes "mother nature" is even tougher.

A thunderstorm with high winds and heavy rain hit Green Bay, Wisconsin, last night.

And lightning lit up the sky over the Bears-Packers game.

That forced a 45-minute delay at the end of the first quarter.

A few fans stayed in their seats at Lambeau Field, while most of them wisely took shelter in the stadium concourses.

By the way, the Packers beat the bears, 35-14 to improve to three-and-one on the season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.