NFL lightning delay

NFL players are tough, but sometimes "mother nature" is even tougher.

A thunderstorm with high winds and heavy rain hit Green Bay, Wisconsin, last night.

And lightning lit up the sky over the Bears-Packers game.

That forced a 45-minute delay at the end of the first quarter.

A few fans stayed in their seats at Lambeau Field, while most of them wisely took shelter in the stadium concourses.

By the way, the Packers beat the bears, 35-14 to improve to three-and-one on the season.