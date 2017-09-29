Crime Stoppers helping stop crime in Sioux City

When it comes to crime, Sioux City sees more activity in comparison to neighboring South Sioux City, Nebraska and North Sioux City, South Dakota.

In all three Siouxland cities, the number one crime, across the board is property crime. Property crime is defined as obtaining money or property, and it may involve force, or the threat of force.

The Sioux City Police Department has adopted the Crime stoppers community policing program to help the area, and officials say it has been very beneficial.

"Our officers are out there on the streets dealing with individuals everyday but we also don't know every single person in the city and we can't identify every single person, the public is extremely crucial in helping us," said Lori Noltze, Sioux City Police Department.

Along with toll-free Crime stoppers tip lines, Crime stoppers has joined the digital age.

"It use to be we only ran public service announcements on the local stations but now we have a Siouxland Crime stoppers Facebook page where we can put videos on thee and people can message us privately," continued Noltze.

Here is an example of the Sioux City Police Department Crimestoppers Facebook page, they are looking for this person who recently broke in and burglarized this home.

"Crimestoppers is still anonymous and Noltze says to date they have given away $35,000 to tipsters," continued Danielle Davis. The goal of Crimestoppers is to create a network of local programs that work together to prevent and solve crimes in communities and schools..

Last year Sioux City had 3,247 property crimes, South Sioux City had 250 and North Sioux City had just 29.