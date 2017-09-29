Miracle Riders return after raising more than $46,000

After 5,000 miles and 12 days on the road, the Miracle Riders rolled into Sioux City after completing a journey dedicated to others.

They raised money for the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

"You know the journey, we always say, represents kind of what the kids go through," said Matt Thompson, a Miracle Rider. "You're going to have bright days. You're going to have cloudy days. You're going to have struggles, potholes in the road. Biggest thing is just persevering through it, battling strong and just like those kids do every day for their health."

The group's return was an emotional one, as they were welcomed by family, sponsors and patients cheering them on.

They shared their stories of stopping at CMN hospitals across the country.

"I've had four children and six grandchildren, and you know, been blessed that no one has been in that unit," said Dave Drew, a Miracle Rider. "Until you step in it, that's when you really realize how precious and time slows down."

The trip raised $46,400 CMN.

"To raise money for kids that they don't even know, may never meet even in the next two, three, four or five years, it's really humbling to know how deep that passion resonates within people," said Anne Holmes, director of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

While the ride was a fulfilling one, riders say it was nice to finally make it home to their loved ones.

"You kind of think about the parents that see their kids in the NICU," said Steve Panzer, a Miracle Rider. "They can't touch their kids sometimes either. You know, so it's one of them things to where you can come home and actually hug them, kiss them, you know tell them that you love them in person. That's pretty emotional."

And the stories, the riders can share with their families are ones they'll be able to keep in their memories forever.

This year they rode 1,000 more miles than last year and they raised double the amount of money.

It will go towards a cub crib and a vein viewer for the hospital's pediatric unit.