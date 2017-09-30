Benefit concert, auctions for Sioux City man in need of kidney transplant set for Oct. 1

Friends and family members of a Sioux City man in need of a kidney transplant will hold a benefit concert and auctions October 1 in Sioux City.

The benefit for Ryan Renfro will begin at Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Marquee, 1225 4th Street.

Several groups will perform during the concert, including Ghost Ship, Bob Merchant & The Shadows, and Gateway Drug.

The live auction will begin at 4 p.m.

In August of last year, Renfro was admitted into the hospital with kidney failure, along with several other ailments, including a severe aoritc dissection and a shredded aortic valve.

While he has been recovering from his heart procedures, his kidneys still are not functioning properly.

Though doctors have recommended a kidney transplant for him over a year ago, his heart had not been strong enough to undergo the procedure until recently.

Renfro's family has played an important service role in Siouxland.

Renfro's grandfather, Jimmie Biggs, was one of the first officers to die in the line of duty in Woodbury County.

Deputy Sheriff Biggs died in 1959, when the plane he was flying back from a women's prison in Mitchellville crashed near Arthur. Woodbury County Attorney James Brodie and Eilenn Heilman were also killed int he crash.

Biggs' name is part of the Public Safety Memorial on Douglas Street in Sioux City. The memorial was dedicated in 2000, honoring the firefighters, police officers and members of the county sheriff's department who died in the line of duty.

Biggs' daughter, and the mother of Ryan Renfro, Barb Renfro, led an effort in 2014 to put Brodie and Heilman's names on the memorial.