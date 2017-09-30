Two-year-old successfully battles cancer

One in every 273 kids born in the U.s. is diagnosed with cancer, that's 42 families a day nationwide.

One Siouxland Family fought back and gave their daughter, Sophie, a future full of choices.

At just 10 months old, Sophie Oldridge was diagnosed with Pediatric Cancer.

"There were a couple of time she almost didn't make it out of the hospital, to come out on the other side of that......and to be able to come home, it's huge," said Bridgette Oldridge, Sophie's Mom.

Sophie is now two and a half years old and in remission.

"I was pretty healthy, her dad was pretty healthy and really just anybody can be affected and there are a lot of environmental factors that can be contributed," continues Oldridge.

The community in Salix Iowa came together for a day full of celebration, including officer friendly tattoos, face painting, bouncy houses and plenty of cotton candy.

Concluding with a balloon release that had lots of hand written messages, all with plenty of prayers and wishes of hope for the future.

"I wrote on my balloon to all the kids we met before and didn't make it and to all the kids that did, you will not be forgotten," adds Oldridge.

With a show of unity, balloons, hopes and dreams were released into the sky.

Some symptoms of pediatric cancer are:

A cold that won't go away

Unusual lumps or swelling as well as bruises on the body

They can have unexplained paleness, loss of energy and sudden weight loss

A lot of these symptoms can mimic other diseases so it is always best to consult with a doctor for an accurate diagnosis.

You can contact Siouxland Going Gold on their Facebook Page, "Siouxland's "Going Gold for Pediatric Cancer."