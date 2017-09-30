Rain chances continue to kick off October - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain chances continue to kick off October

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a few sunny days clouds made their return Saturday with some isolated showers moving through the region.

We'll keep the chance for some spotty showers through the evening with coverage increasing a bit during the overnight hours.

Breezy conditions will continue tonight and into our Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

We'll also have the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms with a few strong storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours especially west.

More rain will be with us through Sunday night into Monday morning.

We may get a brief break Monday afternoon before more showers and thunderstorms develop during the evening hours.

Again, some could be strong with large hail the primary threat.

Heavy rainfall could also be an issue both Sunday and Monday night.

Lingering showers will be possible Tuesday before we look to dry out Wednesday.

Thursday also looks mostly dry before rain chances take hold again on Friday and Saturday.

Through the week highs will be near average, near 70 into the mid 70s.

