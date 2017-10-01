Stormy night with heavy rain, strong storms possible

Showers and thunderstorms moved through overnight and more will be with us tonight.



Storms will be moving in during the early evening hours west.



The strongest storms will remain to our southwest but a storm or two could contain large hail and damaging winds.



A tornado also can't be ruled out.



The severe threat will be highest in western Siouxland from 6-11 PM.



Storms will continue through the night and heavy rain is possible with totals up to an inch and a half possible.



Some showers could linger early on Monday with possible redevelopment of storms during the late afternoon and evening hours.



A storm or two could become severe with large hail as the biggest risk.



Heavy rain will again be possible through the night especially in our Nebraska and South Dakota towns where up to two inches will be possible.



A few showers will be with us on Tuesday before we mostly dry out for the rest of the forecast.



Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 through the week.