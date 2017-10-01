Creighton coach McDermott weighs in on son's trade to New York - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Creighton coach McDermott weighs in on son's trade to New York

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Doug McDermott was traded to the New York Knicks last week. Doug McDermott was traded to the New York Knicks last week.

Creighton head basketball coach Greg McDermott has coached two future NBA Draft picks in his seven years as Blue Jays head coach.
    
One of those is his son, Doug, who's dealing with some recent changes in his basketball career.

McDermott was traded from the Thunder to the Knicks last week, as part of the deal that sent Carmelo Anthony to OKC.
    
McDermott will now call Madison Square Garden home, and play under former Iowa State head coach Jeff Hornacek.
    
This is the second time in the last seven months that McDermott has been traded, so he knows how quickly things change in the NBA.

"Obviously it was a little bit of a shock last Saturday, when he called me," said Greg McDermott. "He flew out there a week ago today. When we talked to him Monday night, he was flustered. They had the media day, and physicals, and everything that goes into that. But now that he's been able to settle in to basketball, I think he feels really good about it."

McDermott has averaged eight points per game since entering the league in 2014.

