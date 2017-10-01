Lee has best game as Husker as Nebraska rolls Illinois

After a turbulent start to the season, the Huskers best-case scenario was getting out of the gate strong in Big Ten play.



Nebraska has done that, albeit against clearly inferior opponents. The 28-6 win over Illinois on Friday was Big Red's best all-around game of the season.

Quarterback Tanner Lee had undoubtedly his best game as a Husker. Lee led Nebraska to scores on its first three drives, and threw for 246 yards, and three touchdowns.



More importantly, Lee did not throw an interception for the first time this season.

"We've had some games where we've started off well, and haven't been able to carry it into consecutive drives like that," said Lee. "That was good to finally come together and get that done, and show ourselves that can be done."

"We also saw the poise that he has," said head coach Mike Riley. "He can kind of hang in there, wait for somebody to get open and then get the ball to them. Pretty impressive."

A much tougher two weeks awaits the Huskers. Nebraska hosts No. 9 Wisconsin Saturday, and then entertains 10th-ranked Ohio State on October 14.