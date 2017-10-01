Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott speaks at 21st Annual Bishop's Dinner

Greg McDermott grew up in the small town of Cascade in Eastern Iowa.

He hasn't been to the Northwest side of the state since his days recruiting players at the University of Northern Iowa over a decade ago.

But, speaking in front of hundreds at the Sioux City Convention Center Sunday night, the coach felt right at home.

"I went to parochial school until 8th grade and my daughter is currently a junior at Scott Catholic High School, so I grew up in a family where faith is very important, as did my wife, so it's actually a natural fit for me," said Creighton University Men's Head Basketball Coach Greg McDermott.

The Bishop's Dinner is an opportunity for members of the local Catholic faith to come together and raise money for the Sioux City Catholic schools.

Entering his eight year at the helm of the Creighton University men's basketball team, McDermott knows the value a private education can offer.

"It's an honor to be here when you look at the people that have been here in the past and the amount of money that's been raised for a great cause," said McDermott. "You know, I'm a product of Catholic education so any way I can give back I'm happy to."

"Excellence of Education" Awards were given out to students, staff, and administration in the Catholic diocese who displayed an abundance of school achievement throughout the 2016-2017 school year.

Before a player laces up his sneakers and steps on the hardwood for the Bluejays, he better make sure his grades are in order.

McDermott says the players that excel in the classroom are the same ones that work hard in practice and make a difference in the game.

Some characteristics he's familiar with.

"I just think that the values that were instilled in me and the attitude in the schools that I was a part of...it helps shape who you are," said McDermott. "And I'd like to think that my interactions with people to this day is a result of those foundations that were laid for me at a young age."

When the coach wrapped up his speech and walked away from the microphone, his contribution on the night wasn't quite done.

McDermott, and his wife Theresa, left a generous gift before driving back to Omaha, a $10,000 donation to Sioux City Diocese Catholic schools.