Police say Stephen Paddock opened fire in Las Vegas Sunday night

There are some photos of the man who opened fire in Las Vegas, Nevada last night killing at least 58 people.

This is 64-year old Stephen Paddock, the man police believe is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. History.

Officials say Paddock is from Mesquite, Nevada, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Paddock was a licensed pilot, who owned two planes. He also had a hunting license from Alaska.

It is believed he lived in a retirement community in Mesquite.

More than 515 people were also injured when Paddock opened fire into a crowd of approximately 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

It is still not known what kind of weapon paddock used, but officials said more than 10 rifles were recovered from his hotel room.

Officials say Paddock was found dead in his hotel room by police.