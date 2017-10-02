More rain in store for the region

After a rather rainy weekend, a cold front is continuing to effect the region as we start our week. More rain is likely today with the possibility of a few thunderstorms as the front pushes through. Thick cloud cover will be with us right into tonight which will also help keep our temps in the lower 70s. There could be an isolated stronger storm or two possibly later on this evening with hail and gusty winds the primary concerns. We'll keep the scattered t-showers around into our Tuesday as well but high pressure looks to try and build in heading into Tuesday night so we'll keep a smaller chance of some rain showers early on.

Another disturbance ejects itself out of the 4 corners Wednesday which looks to move to our south but could give us a spotty showers or two, lasting through Thursday. This area of moisture looks to then slowly push north giving the region a better shot at precipitation late Friday through Friday night. Drier air then looks to work in behind this system for our Saturday with clearing decreasing clouds expected into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be fairly close to average stepping through the workweek with highs in the 60s and 70s. We then start to cool down as we head into next week with highs falling back toward that 60° mark.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer