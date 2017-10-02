Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor Las Vegas victims

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday to honor the murdered and injured in Sunday night’s tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also released a statement on the tragedy in Las Vegas: “My prayers are with all of the victims in Las Vegas, and their loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence.

“As we learn more about what happened in the days ahead, let us come together and show our gratitude to our first responders and the other unsung heroes who put their lives on the line for others.”



