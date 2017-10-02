It was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

It was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Sioux City woman says "there was blood and bodies everywhere"

Photo Courtesy: Katie Burgett. Burgett was at the concert when the Las Vegas shooting happened.

"We were running, running- and there were bullets hitting the ground all around us," said Katie Burgett, Vegas Shooting Witness. "There were people falling, there was blood everywhere, and bodies everywhere."

Katie Burgett and her friend were in the middle of the audience, Sunday night.

Country artist, Jason Aldean, was 3 songs into his set when Burgett heard something unusual.

"Fireworks, someone is lighting off fireworks," said Burgett. "And everyone is looking around."

It didn't long for her to realize- it wasn't fireworks.

"Once we figured out what it was, you could tell when he was stopping to re-load the gun," said Burgett.

Burgett said the large crowd then began pushing from every direction.

Running for their lives.

She didn't know if it was safer to run, or safer to lay on the ground and try to avoid bullets.

"You could just hear the gunshots, they were so constant."

After laying on the ground for a short while- she decided it was time to make a run for it.

"The bullets were hitting all around us, we could feel them," said Katie Burgett, Vegas Shooting Witness.

Bullets continued to fire off as Burgett ran to the nearest hotel across the street, hoping it was a safe place.

"It was complete chaos- people were hiding behind bars, they were going in the restroom, hiding behind the slot machines."

"Our lives are completely changed," adds Burgett. "I mean, the noises, and just seeing bodies laying everywhere. We're completely devastated for the people who lost their lives."

"How did we make it out? I mean there were people dropping all around us."

Burgett said she's not sure she will ever be the same again.