Sioux City woman shares her horrific story after Las Vegas concert shooting

It was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

It was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Photo Courtesy: Katie Burgett. Burgett was at the concert when the Las Vegas shooting happened.

Some Siouxlanders were in the audience of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sioux City native, Katie Burgett and her friend were standing in the middle of the audience.

Country artist, Jason Aldean, was three songs into his set when Burgett started to hear what she thought, were fireworks.

Once people began to realize the horror of what was happening, chaos filled the air.

"My friend and I were trying to get as far as we could, but, the bullets were hitting all around us- we could feel them," said Katie Burgett, Las Vegas shooting witness. "And we didn't know whether to run or stay. People were yelling 'run', people were saying 'stay on the ground' we didn't know what to do."

Coming up on News 4 at 6, KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini shares Katie Burgett's horrific eye-witness story.