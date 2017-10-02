American adds second daily flight to Dallas during December holiday season

Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field officials in Sioux City said announced Monday American Airlines will add a second roundtrip flight out of Sioux City to their hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth from December 23 to January 5, 2018.

American had previously announced a second daily flight from November 20-28.

Officials said this additional flight will help to accommodate holiday travel in late December and early January.

The scheduled time for the new flight is:

Depart Sioux City (SUX) at 6:00 a.m. - Arrive Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) 8:27 a.m.

Depart Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) at 10:35 p.m. - Arrive Sioux City (SUX) at 12:31 a.m.

Darrell Jesse, Sioux Gateway Airport Board President, said, “We are pleased that American has decided to add another daily flight during the holiday season in December. This is obviously a busy season for travelers and we are happy to be able to offer travelers another option out of Sioux Gateway Airport.”

Officials remind travelers that anyone flying on American Airlines must be checked in 45 minutes prior to departure.

See more airline and flight information here.