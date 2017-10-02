Murder trial for 19-year-old to begin Oct. 16 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Murder trial for 19-year-old to begin Oct. 16

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A pre-trial hearing Monday for one of the two men charged in the death, and dismemberment, of an Emerson, Nebraska man.

19-year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded not guilty to four charges, including first degree murder, back in June of this year.

Monday, Galvan-Hernandez, his lawyers, and the prosecution met in court to discuss jury selection, and details of the trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin on October 16, with approximately 150 jurors summoned.

12 of which will be picked, along with 2 alternates.

Galvan-Hernandez and 25-year old Andres Surber are accused of shooting 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in the head before dismembering his body in November of last year.

The court has reserved October 16 through the 27th for the trial.

