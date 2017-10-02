New Iowa AP high school football poll released

Sgt. Bluff-Luton is fifth in this week's Class 3A football poll.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (13) 6-0 139 1
2. Iowa City West (1) 6-0 125 2
3. West Des Moines Valley 5-1 108 3
4. Bettendorf 5-1 92 4
5. Cedar Falls 5-1 81 5
6. Johnston 5-1 73 6
7. Waukee 4-2 51 7
8. Pleasant Valley 5-1 35 8
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 27 9
10. Newton 6-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7. Eldridge North Scott 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. Ankeny Centennial 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3) 6-0 125 2
(tie) Solon (6) 6-0 125 1
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 6-0 114 3
4. Pella 5-1 95 5
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 6-0 94 4
6. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 61 8
7. Boone 6-0 43 9
8. Harlan 5-1 37 NR
9. Manchester West Delaware 5-1 28 10
10. Glenwood 5-1 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Webster City 12. Sioux City Heelan 10. Storm Lake 3. Norwalk 2. Davenport Assumption 2. Decorah 1. Carlisle 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (11) 6-0 136 1
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 5-1 115 2
3. Cascade 6-0 101 4
4. Mount Vernon (1) 6-0 95 3
5. Sioux Center (1) 6-0 82 5
6. Clear Lake 5-1 61 6
7. Monroe PCM 5-1 53 8
8. Waukon 5-1 49 7
9. South Central Calhoun 5-1 30 9
10. Union, La Porte City 5-1 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 19. 12, Sheldon 5.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Inwood West Lyon (10) 6-0 132 1
2. Van Meter (3) 6-0 123 2
3. Pella Christian (1) 6-0 119 3
4. Iowa City Regina 4-2 84 4
5. Hull Western Christian 5-1 69 5
6. Pleasantville 6-0 65 6
7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6-0 62 7
8. West Branch 6-0 52 8
9. Denver 5-1 36 9
10. Bellevue 5-1 21 10
Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 4. Belmond-Klemme 3.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11) 6-0 135 1
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2) 6-0 119 2
3. Hawarden West Sioux (1) 6-0 114 3
4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-0 90 4
5. Algona Garrigan 6-0 72 5
6. Hudson 6-0 62 7
(tie) Lynnville-Sully 6-0 62 9
8. St. Ansgar 6-0 55 8
9. Southwest Valley 6-0 27 NR
10. Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 8. Lisbon 1. New London 1. Britt West Hancock 1. Akron-Westfield 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 6-0 134 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (3) 6-0 122 2
3. Audubon (1) 6-0 119 3
4. Tripoli 6-0 83 4
5. Newell-Fonda 6-0 66 6
6. Harris-Lake Park 4-1 56 5
7. Sidney 6-0 52 8
8. Riceville 5-1 36 9
9. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire 5-1 26 7
10. Baxter 5-1 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Westside Ar-We-Va 16. Stanton 10. Colo-NESCO 10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Lone Tree 5. Wyoming Midland 3. Moravia 1. Janesville 1.