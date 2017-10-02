New Iowa AP high school football poll released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP high school football poll released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sgt. Bluff-Luton is fifth in this week's Class 3A football poll. Sgt. Bluff-Luton is fifth in this week's Class 3A football poll.

 The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (13)      6-0          139    1     
  2.  Iowa  City  West  (1)                          6-0          125    2     
  3.  West  Des  Moines  Valley                  5-1          108    3     
  4.  Bettendorf                                          5-1          92      4     
  5.  Cedar  Falls                                        5-1          81      5     
  6.  Johnston                                              5-1          73      6     
  7.  Waukee                                                  4-2          51      7     
  8.  Pleasant  Valley                                5-1          35      8     
  9.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                      5-1          27      9     
10.  Newton                                                  6-0          12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7. Eldridge North Scott 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. Ankeny Centennial 1.

Class 3A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (3)      6-0          125    2     
(tie)  Solon  (6)                                6-0          125    1     
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (4)        6-0          114    3     
  4.  Pella                                            5-1          95      5     
  5.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton  (1)      6-0          94      4     
  6.  Waverly-Shell  Rock                  6-0          61      8     
  7.  Boone                                            6-0          43      9     
  8.  Harlan                                          5-1          37      NR   
  9.  Manchester  West  Delaware      5-1          28      10   
10.  Glenwood                                      5-1          17      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Webster City 12. Sioux City Heelan 10. Storm Lake 3. Norwalk 2. Davenport Assumption 2. Decorah 1. Carlisle 1.

Class 2A
                                                        Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Williamsburg  (11)              6-0          136    1     
  2.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (1)            5-1          115    2     
  3.  Cascade                                  6-0          101    4     
  4.  Mount  Vernon  (1)                6-0          95      3     
  5.  Sioux  Center  (1)                6-0          82      5     
  6.  Clear  Lake                            5-1          61      6     
  7.  Monroe  PCM                            5-1          53      8     
  8.  Waukon                                    5-1          49      7     
  9.  South  Central  Calhoun      5-1          30      9     
10.  Union,  La  Porte  City        5-1          24      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 19. 12, Sheldon 5.

Class 1A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (10)        6-0          132    1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (3)                        6-0          123    2     
  3.  Pella  Christian  (1)            6-0          119    3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina                  4-2          84      4     
  5.  Hull  Western  Christian      5-1          69      5     
  6.  Pleasantville                        6-0          65      6     
  7.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                  6-0          62      7     
  8.  West  Branch                            6-0          52      8     
  9.  Denver                                      5-1          36      9     
10.  Bellevue                                  5-1          21      10   
   Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 4. Belmond-Klemme 3.

Class A
                                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert  (11)      6-0          135    1     
  2.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (2)                      6-0          119    2     
  3.  Hawarden  West  Sioux  (1)                    6-0          114    3     
  4.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley                      6-0          90      4     
  5.  Algona  Garrigan                                    6-0          72      5     
  6.  Hudson                                                      6-0          62      7     
(tie)  Lynnville-Sully                                6-0          62      9     
  8.  St.  Ansgar                                              6-0          55      8     
  9.  Southwest  Valley                                  6-0          27      NR   
10.  Winthrop  East  Buchanan                      5-1          20      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 8. Lisbon 1. New London 1. Britt West Hancock 1. Akron-Westfield 1.

Class 8-Man
                                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (10)                    6-0          134    1     
  2.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (3)                            6-0          122    2     
  3.  Audubon  (1)                                                    6-0          119    3     
  4.  Tripoli                                                            6-0          83      4     
  5.  Newell-Fonda                                                  6-0          66      6     
  6.  Harris-Lake  Park                                          4-1          56      5     
  7.  Sidney                                                              6-0          52      8     
  8.  Riceville                                                        5-1          36      9     
  9.  Graettinger-Terril  Ruthven-Ayrshire      5-1          26      7     
10.  Baxter                                                              5-1          24      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Westside Ar-We-Va 16. Stanton 10. Colo-NESCO 10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Lone Tree 5. Wyoming Midland 3. Moravia 1. Janesville 1.

