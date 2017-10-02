Bomb threat forces evacuation of Storm Lake High School

From Storm Lake, IA Police:

On the afternoon of Monday, October 2, 2017 at approximately 1:04pm, the Storm Lake Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Storm Lake High School located at 621 Tornado Drive in reference to a bomb threat.

Responding public safety units were advised that a school administrator had observed a threatening message written on a wall in one of the men’s restrooms. After observing the message school administration notified 911 and evacuated the high school. The Iowa Central Community College which is attached to the east end of the high school was also evacuated.

Police shut down streets and parking lots around the school. At approximately 2:13pm search teams entered the facility and conducted a search for any suspicious device or object. Following a search the facility was determined to be safe and faculty and staff were allowed back into the school at approximately 3:16pm.

The Storm Lake Police Department is conducting an investigation and anyone with information as to who wrote the threatening message is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or person’s responsible for the threat.

The Storm Lake Police and Fire Departments were assisted at the scene by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Newell Police Department and the Buena Vista county Paramedics.