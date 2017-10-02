Heavy rain possible tonight

**Flash Flood Watch until late tonight for northern and western Siouxland**

When I last worked on Friday, I was talking about a big change in our weather pattern and that certainly happened over the weekend and it is certainly not done yet.

More thunderstorms will be with us tonight and some of these storms could produce heavy rain.

For that reason, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through late tonight for northern & western Siouxland....this does not include Sioux City.

Rainfall in the watch area could fall in the 1 to 3 inch range with some ponding of water on roads and low lying areas possible.

There will still be a chance of some thundershowers on Tuesday with the best chances probably occurring during the morning.

We should mostly dry things out by Wednesday although Wednesday night and Thursday bring back a pretty good chance of rain again.

Then Friday brings with it a chance of thunderstorms as well. With these rain possibilities this week, highs will be below average mostly in the 60s.

We should dry things out this weekend with highs near 70 degrees.