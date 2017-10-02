Iowa governor candidate holds meet and greet in Sioux City

Fred Hubbell, who is running for Iowa governor, held a meet and greet in Sioux City Monday night.



At the event the Democratic candidate spoke on issues ranging from mental health to the state's budget.



The Sioux City event was the latest in a series of stops across Iowa, including one earlier in the day in Coon Rapids.



He says his business experience would help him if elected governor.



"I've worked in the private sector for many years as well as the public sector. My campaign is focused on unifying the people in our state, trying to bring people together. Find common ground to get things done. And I want to lead with my heart. Put people first and invest in people with job training and education. The support and respect that they need in their lives and they will make the state successful." said Fred Hubbell, Candidate for Governor.



Hubbell is one of a long list of Democratic candidates for the Iowa governor job.