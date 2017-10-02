Cyclones look for rare win at Oklahoma

No program has given Iowa State more trouble than Oklahoma. The Cyclones have played the Sooners 81 times and won five of those. ISU will try to break an 18-game losing streak to O.U. on Saturday.

Iowa State's last win in Norman was in 1990, 33-31. Oklahoma is 4-0 and ranked third in the country.

The Cyclones are 2-2 after losing to Texas last Thursday night on national TV, 17-7. Before the loss to the Longhorns, ISU had scored over 40 points, and had over 400 yards of offense in each of their first three games.

On the bright side, by Saturday, the Cyclones will have had nine days to get ready for the Sooners.

"We really practice well and our kids are heavily invested into success," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "You pick it up. You find out what we did well, what we didn't do well and you got another great opponent. Phenomenal opportunity, phenomenal growth opportunity for this football team. We take it, we learn from it, we grow from it."

Iowa State and Oklahoma play at 11:00 am on Saturday. The Cyclones are 26-point underdogs.