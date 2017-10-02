City settles tort claim from resident with sinkhole damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City settles tort claim from resident with sinkhole damage

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City city leaders have reached a settlement on a tort claim from a resident on the city's north side. 

Heavy rainfall caused a sinkhole in front of Marlus Mammen's home at 3015 Pierce St., in August.

The city settled the damage claim for $33,301.

Neighbors say this is just one of many sinkholes in the 3000 block of Pierce Street in recent years.

"We've figured it out, this was probably some contractor issues that we'll be talking to the contractor about when we close out the job," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. 

A similar sinkhole that formed at the intersection of 30th and Pierce St., back in February, was blamed on a failed storm sewer. 

