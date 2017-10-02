Sioux City City Council rezones old Everett Elementary School bu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City City Council rezones old Everett Elementary School building for apartment units

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City City Council voted to rezone land around the old Everett Elementary School building on the city's west side. 

The zoning changes are to allow the vacant building to house apartment units.

The property was previously zoned "public and institutional," which doesn't allow for apartment uses

Those behind the project suggest converting the building into 20 apartment units.

"Kind of an exciting project that someone would rehab that school and hopefully turn it into market-rate housing, that's a pretty good deal," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "History shows if you leave a school empty, windows get broken, kids vandalize...it's a terrible situation for a neighborhood, so to get some activity in there will be a positive for that community out there."  

Right now, there are 19 parking stalls on the site.

Depending on the number of bedrooms per unit, the project would require 30 to 50 parking stalls. 

