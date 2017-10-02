City renewal consultants and public discuss improvements to Sioux City community

What do you think the future of Sioux City should look like?

Monday night, the city hosted a discussion of the city's "comprehensive plan."

It's a blueprint for the city's future, and a vision to guide the city forward for the next 20 years.

The workshop paired members of the public with consultants from Houseal Lavigne Associates.

The firm specializes in community planning and economic development, and they've teamed up with the city of Sioux City to revitalize the area.

Visitors listed issues within the community they feel could be improved like infrastructure, downtown resources, and city trails.

"Reinvesting in certain areas, about making sure the neighborhoods are revitalized in areas where they might no be right now," said Houseal Lavigne Associates Owner and Principal John Houseal. "Sort of a real sense of, one gentlemen said, forward thinking. Not sort of accepting where we are now but thinking boldly about how we can re-position Sioux City in the future."

The firm will assess all the issues the city is facing and the solutions the public has in mind, and work with city officials to reach for those goals.

They'll make plans for these changes over the next year, and the results will be reflected in the next 10 to 15 years.

"I think what's really unique is I think we have this wonderful, positive momentum that's moving in the right direction," said Catelin Drey, owner of Shirley Chic Photography. "We have so many wonderful things that make Sioux City unique and special and I'm excited to watch our community embrace those things."

The consultants will host another workshop Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. that's geared toward businesses.