Remembering rock icon Tom Petty

Rock icon Tom Petty is dead.

The musician, singer and songwriter died Monday after an apparent cardiac arrest.

He was an American legend.

Tom Petty had just finished a 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers last week.

The band that first soared to the top of the charts in the 70s.

In the 2007 documentary 'Runnin Down a Dream' he talked about how music took hold of his life

Tom Petty said, "When I was 13 The Beatles came and in those few minutes when they're at the Ed Sullivan Show it all became clear. This. This is what I'm going to do."

He would become one of the best-selling artists ever.

In the mid-80s, Petty played with Bob Dylan at Farm Aid, that led to a worldwide tour.

Tom Petty, from Today Show 1989, "It was just one of those gifts from God when we were both going there together it was some sort of electricity came from the combination.

Then came the super-group the Traveling Wilburys, alongside George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and Bob Dylan.

Dylan told Rolling Stone "It's shocking, crushing news. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I'll never forget him."

