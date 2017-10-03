Newly-released Defense Department video shows Federal Emergency Management Agency workers, army reservists and the Puerto Rican National Guard delivering water in Puerto Rico.

President Trump has arrived in Puerto Rico amid criticism of the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria.

The president stepped off Air Force One in San Juan alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The president defended his administration's recovery efforts before he was scheduled to meet with local officials and victims of the storm many of whom have been without water, electricity, housing and basic necessities.

President Trump is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground in Puerto Rico before heading back to Washington.

WATCH: Pres. Trump arrives in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/cQw2vrpZgx — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 3, 2017

Previous Update:

President Donald Trump will spend the next two days visiting Americans in crisis.

He's headed to Las Vegas Wednesday, but first Tuesday Puerto Rico.

Today President Trump gets a first-hand look at Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

President Donald Trump said, "The military, FEMA, they have done an incredible job in Puerto Rico."

He's praising US aid amid a public twitter feud with San Juan's mayor.

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz and others claim food and water aren't getting around the island fast enough.

Rep. Enrique Melendez, the Puerto Rico House of Representatives said, "Where is the Navy? Where is the Army? We need them right now."

With 95 percent of Puerto Rico still out of power and spotty cell phone service.

The President and the First Lady fly in today to get an update on relief efforts from the governor and military leaders and they'll meet with victims.

Elizabeth Reyes, a mother said, "Everyone is desperate. Everyone wants water. Everyone wants something to eat."

Critics - comparing the government's response here with Texas and Florida - have put the Trump Administration on defense.

Elaine Duke, the acting Homeland Security Secretary said, "Clearly the situation here in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane is not satisfactory but together we are getting there."

The White House softening its tone toward San Juan's mayor.

President Donald Trump said,"Well, I think she's come back a long way and you know I think has now acknowledged what a great job we've done."

Puerto Rican officials say they hope one in four homes will regain power, by next month.