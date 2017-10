Government agencies deliver water in Puerto Rico

Newly-released Defense Department video shows Federal Emergency Management Agency workers, Army Reservists and the Puerto Rican National Guard delivering water in Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues.

The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in the president's words, left the island US territory "flattened."

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings, visit a church, and meet with Governor Ricardo Rossella, as well as the governor of the US Virgin Islands.

They'll also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge.