Australian authorities release final MH370 report

Australian authorities say they deeply regret not finding missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and the ongoing mystery is "unacceptable".

They made the comments in their final report on the unsuccessful search, which was published Tuesday.

The Australian transport safety bureau said in the report that "the reasons for the loss of MH370 cannot be established with certainty until the aircraft is found".

The disappearance of the plane on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, on a flight to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, has become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

It's thought to have been diverted thousands of miles off course out over the southern Indian Ocean before crashing off the coast of western Australia.

Australia, which led the underwater hunt, and Malaysia and China called off the search for the plane back in January after finding nothing, despite the protests of families of those onboard.

Greg Hood, the ATSB Chief Commissioner said, "Our deepest sympathies remain with those who lost their lives on MH370 and for those that have continued to suffer at their loss. This is one of the world's greatest tragedies and we so wish that we had been able to recover this aircraft and those that lost their lives on board."



Read the report here: https://www.atsb.gov.au/media/5773565/operational-search-for-mh370_final_3oct2017.pdf?