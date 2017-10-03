Tom Brokaw to host USD forum with Russian policy expert Robert L - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tom Brokaw to host USD forum with Russian policy expert Robert Legvold October 18

Photo Courtesy: USD - The event is in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall from 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday October 18. Photo Courtesy: USD - The event is in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall from 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday October 18.
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

The University of South Dakota announced Tom Brokaw, former anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” will host a public forum with fellow USD alumnus and Russian policy expert Robert Legvold at the USD campus. 
 
The event is titled “The New Cold War: The United States, Russia and a World of Differences." 

Organizers said it will showcase a moderated conversation between Brokaw and Legvold as they discuss the United States’ relationship with Russia.
 
“Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election is just the latest turn in an increasingly hostile U.S.-Russia relationship,” said David C. Earnest, Ph.D., professor and chair of the USD Department of Political Science. “It’s time to ask whether we are experiencing a new Cold War.”
 
The event will be held October 18 at the Aalfs Auditorium from 7-8:30 p.m. 

Brokaw is a native of Yankton, South Dakota. He graduated from USD in 1964.

