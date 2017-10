The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the harvest picked up speed last week

The weekly crop report says that in Iowa, six percent of the corn crop and 16 percent of the soybeans have been brought in. That's close to two weeks behind average for the corn and three days behind for beans.

In Nebraska, 12 percent of the corn is harvested. That's behind the 20 percent average by this date. The soybean harvest is 19 percent complete, behind the 26 percent average.

In South Dakota, 3 percent of the corn has been harvested, behind the 19 percent average. The soybean harvest is 10 percent complete, behind the average of 37 percent.