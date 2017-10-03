Rainfall totals climb above 2 inches over the past 2 days

Our rainy and gloomy pattern continues into our Tuesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front is still pushing through the region and with that we'll have wet weather around mainly in the early half of our day before some drier air tries to work in. This should clear us out a bit as we step through the night with many of us going partly cloudy with any moisture exiting. Temperatures will be cooling behind the front only rising a few degrees from this morning, with many of us topping out in the lower 60s. We fall back into the lower 40s tonight which is much more seasonable than the past few nights. We start to moderate just a touch as we step into the weekend with highs climbing back toward average by the time we progress toward Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front pushes in heading through the weekend and this one really looks to cool us down with highs falling into the upper 50s next week. Our pattern does remain rather active with just a spotty shower possible Wednesday as a boundary stays stalled to our south. A better chance arrives Wednesday night into the day on Thursday with more heavy rain possible. Rain chances continue for our Friday and Friday night before high pressure finally starts building in. This will clear our skies out for the weekend an abundance of sunshine expected. Keep that umbrella for the workweek though!!!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer