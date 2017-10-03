Sutherland, IA woman is still missing after Las Vegas shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sutherland, IA woman is still missing after Las Vegas shooting

Sutherland, IA (KTIV) -

Family and friends of Carly Kreibaum are still waiting to hear from her after she attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Family said Kreibaum had been shot but they didn't know where she was. Tuesday her husband, Chris Kreibaum was flying to Las Vegas to try to find her.

Monday night, the community gathered at Sutherland Church of Christ to pray for her.

Now, family and friends are sharing her photo on Facebook with the hopes of hearing from her soon. 

