College football championship trophy comes to Sioux City

Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska all have two losses So it's safe to say they won't be in the college football playoff. But the trophy that will go to the champion, came to Siouxland on Tuesday.

The National Championship Trophy, presented by Dr. Pepper, was at the Hy-Vee on Gordon Drive and on Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Pepsi-Cola of Siouxland and Hy-Vee partnered for the event.

Shoppers had the chance to get their picture with the trophy and get a free drink. It's a unique way to bring fans a little closer to the game.

"It's like wow," said Pepsi Cola of Siouxland general manager Jim Bauerly. "It's the trophy you see the players holding up, and the coaches holding up at the end of the national championship game. Just knowing that you're here, and you get to see it up close, and have your picture taken with it, that's great."

The trophy will be awarded to the NCAA champion in Atlanta on January 8.