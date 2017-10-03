A little more drying time before rain arrives again

After a rainy overnight, we got to dry out as the day went along and even got to enjoy some afternoon sunshine.

We'll stay dry tonight with lows dipping into the low 40s. It looks like Wednesday is going to stay dry as well with highs getting into the mid to upper 60s.

It looks like that will be the end of the dry weather as good chances of thunderstorms return yet again starting Wednesday night and last through Thursday and Friday as well.

Some of us could see upwards of an inch of rain again during that time and highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

We should dry out in time for the weekend and it should be pleasant with highs near 70 degrees.

Then we'll see a bit of a cool down next week as highs dip into the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday as we continue with a lot of sunshine.