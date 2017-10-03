Ida Grove, IA couple help each other survive Las Vegas shooting

"That's when I saw the bodies on the floor, and I just saw people laying in puddles of blood, and I knew it was real," said Dr. Michael Luft.

Michael Luft and his wife Sara, will never forget the date, October 1st, 2017.

"And then I could hear the bullets, I could hear them flying over our heads," said Dr. Michael Luft. "And then I could see people drop. It was surreal because I saw people crumple- I didn't see people dive or jump. I just saw people just start crumpling."

Michael Luft is a doctor from Ida Grove, Iowa.

What he comes to work for every day - to help people in their time of need- was one thing he felt he couldn't do on that tragic night.

"This went on, it seemed like forever-it went 3 or 4 waves of shooting, and we could hear people screaming and yelling."

Dr. Luft's first instinct, was to jump on his wife, and shield her from the bullets.

"I could just hear ricochets, and I just knew it wasn't safe to get up, we just laid down."

Throughout the 3-day music festival, the Luft's met many people- one of them a soldier who had done tours in Afghanistan.

"He gave directions to, 'when they reload, this is going to be the time to run'," added Luft. "I didn't know where we were going to run to but I knew there was only one way to exit up out of the stands."

Dr. Luft and his wife ran for their lives, following the direction of the stampede of people.

Their instincts kicked in- and they helped as many people they could, all while trying to protect themselves.

"There was a lady that was trying to get through with her wheel chair, so we helped her."

Through it all, Dr. Luft wasn't only thinking of his own safety.

With 10 children-including an infant, he just wanted to make sure his wife made it home.

"We have a 10 month old at home, so I just wanted to make sure that, her mom was going to return to her."

Dr. Luft adds he is so amazed of how courageous the police officers were that night.

While everyone was running away from the gun fire- they were running towards it.

Dr. Luft returned from Las Vegas on Monday, and was already back at work Tuesday.

His reasoning, is because all he wants is to do- is try and get back to normalcy.