Musketeers finalize 2017-18 roster

A brand new season starts for the Musketeers on Saturday. Sioux City will visit Fargo to open the 2017-18 season, after the Muskies made it to the Clark Cup finals last season.



Tuesday, the final roster cuts were made.

The Musketeers had to be down to 23 players by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Muskies had one final optional skate at the IBP Ice Center.



Plenty of new faces will take to the ice this season,including new head coach Luke Strand and new goalie Matt Jurusik.



But after Tuesday, the team can finally shift its focus from the roster to the games.

"Once you get the guys here, the group of guys that you're going to go to battle with each night, that's something that's going to let guys calm down a little bit, and not worry so much about whether they're staying or leaving," said defenseman Brady Ferner. "It'll solidify roles here, and it's exciting for sure."

"I think our returning players have done a very nice job of explaining the root of what's here, definitely sharing their passion for the city of Sioux City and our club, and at the same time, just showing leadership."

The season opener is in Fargo on Saturday night. The Muskies home opener is Saturday, October 14th against Sioux Falls.