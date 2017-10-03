A look at some of Siouxland's rainfall numbers

It's been a rainy stretch of weather in Siouxland with some of us seeing the rain begin this past Saturday with on and off rain finally ending Tuesday morning.

In just the past 24 hours, many location in northern and western Siouxland saw between 1 and 3 inches of rain.

In fact, for October 2nd, Sioux City's 1.50” of rain that we saw was a record for the date.

From Sunday through Tuesday, the Sioux Gateway Airport has now picked up 2.23” while KTIV saw 1.84” during the same time.

We'll now see some drying time through Wednesday before rain chances return from Wednesday night into Thursday.