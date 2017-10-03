Pediatrician announces candidacy for Iowa 4th district democratic bid

A pediatrician from Ames, Iowa has announced his campaign for the United States Congress in Iowa's 4th District.

John Paschen, a lifelong Democrat, made a stop in Sioux City.

Paschen is originally from Camanche, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University.

The pediatrician of 27 years wants to run for Congress, because of his line of work.

"I'm always concerned about children's health issues," said John Paschen, (D) Candidate for Iowa's 4th District. "There are things we have to work on for the Affordable Care Act- many of the premiums are still too high for many Iowans."

This is Paschen's first campaign for elected office.