Police: "No credibility" to threatening text received by parent of Sioux City student

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Classes will go on as scheduled in the Sioux City Community School District, on Wednesday, despite a threatening text message sent to a parent from a California phone number.

A statement from the district says the text came from the same number that was the source of threats against the Johnston, Iowa, school district on Monday night. Johnston school officials canceled classes Tuesday, but will be back in session on Wednesday.

District spokesperson Mandie Mayo says Sioux City Police have determined there is no known credibility to the threat. But, if you receive a similar message you should contact Sioux City Police.

