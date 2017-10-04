Some Siouxlanders were in the audience of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some Siouxlanders were in the audience of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo Courtesy: Katie Burgett. Burgett was at the concert when the Las Vegas shooting happened.

Photo Courtesy: Katie Burgett. Burgett was at the concert when the Las Vegas shooting happened.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Sioux City woman says "there was blood and bodies everywhere"

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Sioux City woman says "there was blood and bodies everywhere"

In nearly every tragedy, there are stories of hope and heroism and that is certainly true for Tom McIntosh and James Lawson.

In nearly every tragedy, there are stories of hope and heroism and that is certainly true for Tom McIntosh and James Lawson.

Concertgoer reunited with man who saved his life

Concertgoer reunited with man who saved his life

A nephew of Stephen Paddock's girlfriend says he's stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn't even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

A nephew of Stephen Paddock's girlfriend says he's stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn't even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

The Latest: Vegas gunman bought 33 weapons in last year

The Latest: Vegas gunman bought 33 weapons in last year

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning

Investigators continue to search for motive behind the Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas investigators continue to search for a motive behind the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Law enforcement officers revealed shooter Stephen Paddock positioned cameras inside and outside of his hotel suite to watch for law enforcement.

Officials say paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay the Thursday before the shooting, bringing 23 guns in 10 suitcases.

At least one had been modified with a device allowing it to fire more quickly.

Investigators also say Paddock transferred $100,000 to the Philippines, where his girlfriend, who's now considered a person of interest, has family ties.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen investigators spent the day documenting evidence where gunfire rained down during a country music concert Sunday night.

Police also released this body cam video. which shows officers providing cover fire and helping concert goers to safety.

Victim and Family Assistance Resources

If you were a victim or are a family representative of a victim involved in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, please see the resources available below.

FOR LOCAL LAS VEGAS RESIDENTS WHO WANT TO FILE A POLICE REPORT:

Call 3-1-1 and file a report telephonically if you are a witness and have information that will assist the investigation; or if you were a victim of the shooting;

File a report at an area command near you; or

An officer can respond to your location to take a report if you are injured and unable to make a station report.

FOR OUT-OF-STATE RESIDENTS WHO WANT TO FILE A POLICE REPORT:

Call (702) 828-3111 and file a report telephonically if you are a witness and have information that will assist the investigation; or if you were a victim of the shooting; or

File a report with your hometown police department.

FOR LOCAL FAMILY REPRESENTATIVES NEEDING INFORMATION:

Call 211 if you need information on resources or need to travel to Las Vegas.

Visit the Family Assistance Center at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

FOR OUT OF STATE FAMILY REPRESENTATIVES NEEDING INFORMATION:

Call 1-866-535-5654

VICTIM’S WANTING TO RECOVER PROPERTY:

Please return to this website in 24 hours for further developments on property recover.

REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CONNECTED TO THE SHOOTING:

If you were in the area during the Oct. 1 shooting and noticed any suspicious activity that should be reported, please visit www.SNCTC.org.

WITNESSES OF THE SHOOTING:

If you have video or photos of the incident, please call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)

If you would like to file a voluntary statement, please click here to download a PDF version of the document. It can be faxed to 702-828-1555.

OTHER RESOURCES:

Blood Donations:

United Blood Services will take donations by appointment only.

Financial Assistance for Victims:

Got to gofundme.com and donate to the “Las Vegas Victims' Fund". Use caution in donating to others.

Make Checks Payable to "Las Vegas Victims' Fund" and send to either of the following addresses:

Steve Sisolak

Clark County

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155, or

Sheriff’s Office

Las Vegas Victim’s Fund

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Food Donations:

We are asking people with food to bring donations to the following:

Catholic Charities at 1501 N Las Vegas Boulevard

Three Square at 4190 N Pecos Road