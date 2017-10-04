Trial delayed for Yankton man shot by state trooper

Trial has been delayed for Curt Adams, Sr. of Yankton, who was shot by a state trooper last December

Trial has been delayed for a Yankton man who was shot by a state trooper last December.

Curt Adams Sr. is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding in the incident that involved a police chase. He also faces drug counts.

Adams' trial was to begin Oct. 16. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that it's been delayed to provide more time for results to be procured from a court-ordered competency evaluation of Adams. A status hearing will be held Nov. 6.

An investigation concluded the trooper was justified in the shooting.