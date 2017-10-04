Trial delayed for Yankton man shot by state trooper - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trial delayed for Yankton man shot by state trooper

Posted:
Trial has been delayed for Curt Adams, Sr. of Yankton, who was shot by a state trooper last December Trial has been delayed for Curt Adams, Sr. of Yankton, who was shot by a state trooper last December
YANKTON, SD (AP) -

Trial has been delayed for a Yankton man who was shot by a state trooper last December.

Curt Adams Sr. is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding in the incident that involved a police chase. He also faces drug counts.

Adams' trial was to begin Oct. 16. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that it's been delayed to provide more time for results to be procured from a court-ordered competency evaluation of Adams. A status hearing will be held Nov. 6.

An investigation concluded the trooper was justified in the shooting.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.