Equifax's former CEO took full responsibility for a security breach at the credit firm earlier this year.

Richard F. Smith testified before a House subcommittee overseeing Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Tuesday.

He apologized for the criminal hack that affected the personal information of more than 145 million people.

Smith blamed the breach on human and technological errors.

The breach compromised some of the most sensitive personal information, including social security numbers, addresses, and driver's license numbers.

Smith also announced a new Equifax service that will allow consumers the ability to control their credit data, including locking and unlocking their credit files when they want.



See if you are impacted by the security breach here: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/am-i-impacted/



Enroll to Protect & Monitor Credit here: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/what-can-i-do/#enroll-in-trustedid-premier





Mr. Richard F. Smith Former Chairman and CEO, Equifax Inc. Witness Statement