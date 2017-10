Early snow in the Colorado mountains is giving some adventurous skiers and snowboarders a chance to hit the slopes in short sleeves.

It's barely October, but in the mountains outside of Denver a pretty impressive fall snowstorm brought more than a foot of snow to some spots.

Many official ski slopes are still not open for the season but in the back country many skiers set up their own slopes.

Heavy snow before Halloween isn't unheard of but it has been a few years since snowboarders were treated to fresh powder this early in the year.