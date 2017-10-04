Sunshine hangs on for one more day before rain chances increase

The sunshine finally broke out from behind the clouds yesterday afternoon after quite the gloomy stretch and we're looking at more sun today. High pressure will hang on for about another 18 hours or so before our next system rides up from the 4 Corners Region. This looks to give us a chance of more thunderstorms, especially late tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely heading into the predawn hours of our Thursday potentially lasting all the into Friday night. This boundary looks to slow down and become rather stationary and that is why we'll have the moisture lingering through overnight on Friday. A drier airmass then takes back over the region for the weekend as high pressure regains control. This will give us sunny and pleasant conditions into next week. Another reinforcing shot of cooler air funnels in behind this cold front and it looks to give us much colder temperatures heading into next week. We look to stay near and below average through this coming weekend with highs falling into 50s and 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Get ready to swap the umbrella for a jacket!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer