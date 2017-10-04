CENTSABLE HEALTH: Cinnamon Almonds - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Cinnamon Almonds

FAREWAY

Diabetes Recipe: Cinnamon Almonds

3 cup almonds

1 1/4 cup Splenda Sugar Blend

1 1/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar Blend

3 Tbsp cinnamon

1 pinch salt

1 egg white

2 tsp vanilla

Mix together sugars, cinnamon, and salt. In another bowl whisk together the egg white and vanilla until it is frothy. Add the almonds and coat thoroughly before adding to the crockpot. Add the cinnamon sugar mixture to the almonds. Heat on low for 3-4 hours, stirring every 20 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the almonds onto the sheet to cool. Store in an airtight container.

